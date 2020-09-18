 Elite 2022 Safety Zion Branch On Why Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Is A Big Offer
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-18 10:13:23 -0500') }} football Edit

Elite 2022 Safety Zion Branch On Why Notre Dame Is A Big Offer

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman’s Zion Branch is ranked as the nation’s No. 39 overall prospect and No. 4 safety in the 2022 class. His offer list includes the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State and Oklahoma.

It’s safe to say the recruiting process – other than the dead period that will extend through the rest of this year – has been going pretty well for the 6-3, 196-pounder.

“Recruiting has been going great; it’s been picking up a lot lately,” Branch said. “I’m enjoying the process.”

The Rivals100 defensive back has an intriguing connection to the Fighting Irish.
One of Branch’s recent offers came August 21 when he got on a phone call with Notre Dame wide receivers coach Del Alexander, who recruits the west coast for the Fighting Irish.

{{ article.author_name }}