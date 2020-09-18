Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman’s Zion Branch is ranked as the nation’s No. 39 overall prospect and No. 4 safety in the 2022 class. His offer list includes the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State and Oklahoma.

It’s safe to say the recruiting process – other than the dead period that will extend through the rest of this year – has been going pretty well for the 6-3, 196-pounder.

“Recruiting has been going great; it’s been picking up a lot lately,” Branch said. “I’m enjoying the process.”