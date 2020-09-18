Elite 2022 Safety Zion Branch On Why Notre Dame Is A Big Offer
Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman’s Zion Branch is ranked as the nation’s No. 39 overall prospect and No. 4 safety in the 2022 class. His offer list includes the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State and Oklahoma.
It’s safe to say the recruiting process – other than the dead period that will extend through the rest of this year – has been going pretty well for the 6-3, 196-pounder.
“Recruiting has been going great; it’s been picking up a lot lately,” Branch said. “I’m enjoying the process.”
One of Branch’s recent offers came August 21 when he got on a phone call with Notre Dame wide receivers coach Del Alexander, who recruits the west coast for the Fighting Irish.
