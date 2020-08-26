 Elite 2022 Running Back Emmanuel Henderson Talks New Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Offer
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-26 16:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Elite 2022 RB Talks New Notre Dame Football Offer

Mason Plummer • BlueAndGold
Staff Writer
The Notre Dame staff continues to offer running backs in the 2022 class, but none may be better than Hartford (Ala.) Geneva County’s Emmanuel Henderson.

The 6-1, 185-pounder is one of the best players in the country regardless of position. Rivals ranks him as the nation’s No. 2 running back and No. 57 overall prospect. The Fighting Irish are looking to make an impression on him early in the 2022 recruiting cycle.

Henderson received his Notre Dame offer last week, but this was not the first time that it had been in contact with the Alabama product.

Hartford (Ala.) Geneva County running back Emmanuel Henderson
Henderson, the No. 57 recruit in the 2022 class, is excited about his offer from the Fighting Irish. (Rivals.com)

“[Notre Dame] has been recruiting me for a while,” Henderson explained. “I talked on the phone with running backs coach [Lance Taylor] the other day, and he was telling me that he likes the way I play and my style.”

