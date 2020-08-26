The Notre Dame staff continues to offer running backs in the 2022 class, but none may be better than Hartford (Ala.) Geneva County’s Emmanuel Henderson.

The 6-1, 185-pounder is one of the best players in the country regardless of position. Rivals ranks him as the nation’s No. 2 running back and No. 57 overall prospect. The Fighting Irish are looking to make an impression on him early in the 2022 recruiting cycle.

Henderson received his Notre Dame offer last week, but this was not the first time that it had been in contact with the Alabama product.