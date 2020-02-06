Elite 2022 OL Julian Armella's Mind Was Blown When Notre Dame Offered
January was a busy month in Julian Armella's recruitment, as the 6-6, 300-pound class of 2022 offensive tackle saw several new schools offer him a scholarship during the contact period.
Jan. 29 was certainly special for him, as he picked up an offer from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. His head coach at Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas informed him of the news.
"I walked into Coach [Roger] Harriott's office, and he told me that I had an offer from Notre Dame's running backs coach [Lance Taylor]," Armella said. "It was mind blowing because the offensive linemen who come out of Notre Dame are insane. They go to the league and that's my main goal at the end of the day."
Later in the day after learning about the Fighting Irish offer, Armella got on the phone with Notre Dame offensive line coach Jeff Quinn.
"We talked about the education offered at Notre Dame," noted Armella. "I think it's awesome. They produce great offensive linemen, have great education and it's a nice school.
"He basically informed me that he doesn't offer too many people, and the people he does offer, he looks for certain characteristics. He's very close with my head coach Roger Harriott, and he said that Coach Harriott had a lot of good things to say about me."
Armella is one of the top recruits in the 2022 class and holds offers from the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon and many others.
"Coach Quinn said I'm aggressive, he likes my style of play, I'm smart, and that really intrigued him to offer me," recalled Armella.
The sophomore standout was fired up to add Notre Dame to his list.
"Growing up, I watched the movies about Notre Dame and saw them on TV a lot growing up," Armella said. "Now that I have an opportunity to play at a school like that is an extreme blessing."
After the dead period lifts in February, Armella would like to hit the road.
"I'm trying to get to Alabama in March," he said. "I might go to Notre Dame in the summer time. That's what me and Coach Quinn spoke about. I'll go to Clemson sometime in the spring."
