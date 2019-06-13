Elite 2021 Texas OL Jackson Excited About Notre Dame Offer
Notre Dame is looking to pluck one of the best overall prospects in the state of Texas for next cycle.
The Irish recently extended an offer to elite 2021 Houston Bellaire Episcopal offensive lineman Donovan Jackson, who was thrilled after getting the news.
“I was very excited when I got the offer,” Jackson said. “Notre Dame was one of the few schools on my short list when I began my recruiting process. To see what Coach (Jeff) Quinn has done to his offensive line consistently every year is very impressive.”
While Notre Dame is far away from his hometown, Jackson has always maintained that he wants to find the right fit regardless of location hence why he’s visited several out-of-state programs.
Notre Dame is very unique in the sense that it offers a top education, which is extremely important to Jackson.
“Notre Dame stood out to me before the offer due to the high standard that the university sets,” Jackson said. “Being in a family full of educators, education has always been important to me.”
Jackson added that he is already building a strong relationship with Notre Dame offensive line coach Jeff Quinn.
“Coach Quinn is an amazing guy,” Jackson said. “Not only did he talk to me, but he wanted to get on the phone with my family to introduce himself and answer all questions.”
Along with Notre Dame, Jackson holds offers from Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Stanford, Texas and several other major programs.
At 6-foot-4, 295 pounds, Jackson is a versatile prospect that can play tackle or guard at the next level. He is one of just a handful of underclassmen with an invitation to take part in The Opening Finals.
