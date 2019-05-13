Elite 2021 Safety Building Connections With Notre Dame
Woodstock (Ga.) safety David Daniel has emerged as one of the best class of 2021 defensive back prospects in the Southeast -- and quite honestly the entire nation.
Originally from Miami, Fla., the 6-foot-2, 185-pound recruit has earned offers from the likes of Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, and Tennessee.
"It’s fun and exciting," Daniel said of his recruitment as just a sophomore. "It’s a blessing to be able to go through the process early."
Notre Dame offered Daniel in March after a conversation with safeties coach Terry Joseph.
"I know they are great academic school with a great football program," Daniel stated about the Irish. "There was a safety at Lassiter [Derrik Allen] that I watched when we played them when I was a freshman. I know he signed there.
"I know they offer a good engineering program which is an area I may study."
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news