Woodstock (Ga.) safety David Daniel has emerged as one of the best class of 2021 defensive back prospects in the Southeast -- and quite honestly the entire nation.

Originally from Miami, Fla., the 6-foot-2, 185-pound recruit has earned offers from the likes of Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, and Tennessee.

"It’s fun and exciting," Daniel said of his recruitment as just a sophomore. "It’s a blessing to be able to go through the process early."

Notre Dame offered Daniel in March after a conversation with safeties coach Terry Joseph.

"I know they are great academic school with a great football program," Daniel stated about the Irish. "There was a safety at Lassiter [Derrik Allen] that I watched when we played them when I was a freshman. I know he signed there.