Elite 2021 RB Wheaton Excited About Notre Dame Offer, Upcoming Visit

EJ Holland • BlueAndGold.com
Recruiting Analyst

Notre Dame recently offered Texas running back Camar Wheaton (EJ Holland)

Camar Wheaton isn’t much for words.

The fast-rising 2021 running back out of Lakeview Centennial (Texas) hates talking about the recruiting process, doesn’t tweet out offers and is the hardest dude in the world to pin down.

With a near 30 offers in hand, Wheaton is starting to learn that the circus that is the recruiting process comes with the territory. Still, his focus remains away from the trail.

“Recruiting is going well,” Wheaton said. “I’m not really worried about that right now. I’m trying to focus on my team. Next year is our year.”

