Elite 2021 PF Caleb Furst Gets First Look At Notre Dame
Fort Wayne (Ind.) Blackhawk Christian class of 2021 power forward Caleb Furst visited Notre Dame for the first time Nov. 2.
Furst, who ranks as the nation's No. 32 overall prospect and No. 11 power forward per Rivals in the 2021 class, had good reviews of his time in South Bend.
"We toured around campus a little bit, met with Coach Brey, watched some film of where he sees me, watched their practice, and then went to the football game," Furst said. "The campus is beautiful. Even though I had never talked to Coach Brey in person, I knew what type of guy and coach he was."
Meeting with Irish head coach Mike Brey was a highlight of Furst's visit.
