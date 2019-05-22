Olney (Md.) Good Counsel offensive tackle Landon Tengwall visited Notre Dame earlier this spring with his grandfather, and left South Bend very impressed. The stud 2021 recruit wants to get back to Notre Dame in the next month as well.

"I wanted to see what Notre Dame was really about," Tengwall said. "Of course I've seen them on TV a lot, but that was my first big trip there. They're definitely one of my top schools, if not my top school, so I definitely want to get back there with my parents and get a little more in-depth, maybe see some dorms. I'd like to sit down with the coaches again to see what they're about even more.



The 6-foot-6, 315-pounder has been keeping in good contact with Notre Dame offensive line coach Jeff Quinn.