After opting not to take a linebacker in the 2020 class, Notre Dame is looking to land a couple of impact prospects at the position during the 2021 cycle.

Jacksonville (Fla.) Sandalwood’s Branden Jennings, the nation’s No. 2 inside linebacker and No. 49 overall prospect per Rivals, would fit the bill.

The Notre Dame coaching staff got in contact with Jennings’ parents to arrange a visit to see what the university was all about. The Jennings family made it to South Bend for the USC game Oct. 12.