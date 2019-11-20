Elite 2021 LB Jennings Has "High" Interest In Notre Dame
After opting not to take a linebacker in the 2020 class, Notre Dame is looking to land a couple of impact prospects at the position during the 2021 cycle.
Jacksonville (Fla.) Sandalwood’s Branden Jennings, the nation’s No. 2 inside linebacker and No. 49 overall prospect per Rivals, would fit the bill.
The Notre Dame coaching staff got in contact with Jennings’ parents to arrange a visit to see what the university was all about. The Jennings family made it to South Bend for the USC game Oct. 12.
“Everything was great,” Jennings said. “It’s a great school and a great program. I liked everything about it. I can’t even put it into words. It was different than other schools I’ve visited before. It was nice.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news