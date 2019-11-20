News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-20 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Elite 2021 LB Jennings Has "High" Interest In Notre Dame

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@BGI_MikeSinger
Recruiting Insider

After opting not to take a linebacker in the 2020 class, Notre Dame is looking to land a couple of impact prospects at the position during the 2021 cycle.

Jacksonville (Fla.) Sandalwood’s Branden Jennings, the nation’s No. 2 inside linebacker and No. 49 overall prospect per Rivals, would fit the bill.

The Notre Dame coaching staff got in contact with Jennings’ parents to arrange a visit to see what the university was all about. The Jennings family made it to South Bend for the USC game Oct. 12.

Holiday Pick-It Sale - Save Big On A BlueandGold.com Subscription And Get Free Gear Too (click here for details!)

Notre Dame shot up Branden Jennings' list after the Irish offered the stud 2021 linebacker.
Notre Dame shot up Branden Jennings' list after the Irish offered the stud 2021 linebacker.

“Everything was great,” Jennings said. “It’s a great school and a great program. I liked everything about it. I can’t even put it into words. It was different than other schools I’ve visited before. It was nice.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}