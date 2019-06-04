News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-04 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Elite 2021 CB Johnson Very High On Notre Dame

EJ Holland • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Analyst

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

Vxfzhwzz4yfbg1lqw3hf
Jakailin Johnson is one of the nation's top 2021 recruits. (EJ Holland)

Jakailin Johnson is one of the most sought after recruits in the country.

The elite 2021 cornerback out of De Smet (Mo.) holds 20 offers to his name. But it’s safe to say Notre Dame is making a huge impression early on.

“I really like Notre Dame,” Johnson said. “When I went up there for a visit, man, I really liked it a lot. I loved the environment. I loved how they practiced and how the team is.”

W3qthpsjedzfmu4w0ynu
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}