Jakailin Johnson is one of the most sought after recruits in the country.

The elite 2021 cornerback out of De Smet (Mo.) holds 20 offers to his name. But it’s safe to say Notre Dame is making a huge impression early on.

“I really like Notre Dame,” Johnson said. “When I went up there for a visit, man, I really liked it a lot. I loved the environment. I loved how they practiced and how the team is.”