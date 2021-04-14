 BlueAndGold - Eli Raridon Update: Where He Stands With Notre Dame, Recruiting
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-14 09:27:41 -0500') }} football Edit

Eli Raridon Update: Where He Stands With Notre Dame, Recruiting

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

On Tuesday afternoon, Milton (Ga.) High class of 2022 tight end Jack Nickel announced his decommitment from Notre Dame, leaving the Irish without a verbal pledge at the position.

Notre Dame will look to fill the void with another talented pass-catching tight end or two, and West Des Moines (Iowa) Valley’s Eli Raridon is a big priority for the Fighting Irish coaching staff.

Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel!

Rivals rates Raridon — whose father, Scott Jr., played at Notre Dame from 2002-06 — as No. 22 tight end recruit in the nation.
Rivals rates Raridon — whose father, Scott Jr., played at Notre Dame from 2002-06 — as No. 22 tight end recruit in the nation. (Nate Clouse)

Raridon has strong Notre Dame connections, as his father, Scott Jr., was an offensive lineman for the Irish from 2002-06, and his grandfather, Scott Sr., was a strength coach for the Irish under Lou Holtz in the late 80s. But Notre Dame isn’t going uncontested to land the 6-6, 220-pounder.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}