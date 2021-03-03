The NFL Scouting Combine is different in 2021 and nothing like the typical spectacle in Indianapolis, but it still exists. It’s still is a chance for NFL teams to gather information about draft prospects. Still is an invite-only affair. Still a chance to increase draft stock. Plenty of Notre Dame players jumped at the opportunity.

Tackle Liam Eichenberg is one of 11 Notre Dame 2021 NFL Combine invitees. (BGI/Bill Panzica)

Eleven former Irish players accepted invitations to it, the NFL announced Wednesday. It sent out 323 invites to the mostly virtual event, which will use schools’ pro days as the replacement for individual workout sessions that normally take place in the span of a few days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Quarterback Ian Book, receiver Javon McKinley, receiver Ben Skowronek, tight end Tommy Tremble, tackle Liam Eichenberg, tackle/guard Robert Hainsey, guard Tommy Kraemer, guard Aaron Banks, defensive end Ade Ogundeji, defensive end Daelin Hayes and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah were the Notre Dame players invited to the modified combine. Notre Dame’s and Alabama’s 11 combine invitees were second-most of all college teams, behind Ohio State’s 14.