It’s fitting that these two physical and tough-minded players also happen to be Notre Dame’s top two NFL prospects when it comes to the 2021 draft and both could end up first round selections.

“In regard to my vision being impaired, I would say it was fine. I could see for the majority of the time, towards the drives it was pretty small, so I had to come off and ice it. I was just happy to be out there, happy I could continue to play.”

“It's still a little swollen, still a little sensitive, but it's doing a lot better,” Eichenberg said on Tuesday. “At first, when I came out of the game, the biggest issue was I didn't have my contact in, so I was trying to get that thing. It was just kind of tough because I was so swollen. I had to run back in the locker, and try to get it in. It took a full quarter to get in.

Almost a week later, two visions from last Saturday's 42-26 Notre Dame victory over Florida State remain in my mind's eye: the ferocious hit Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah levied on a Seminole running back and the grotesque black eye Liam Eichenberg suffered and played through, even after it partially impaired his vision.

Near the start of the 2020 college football season, ESPN draft analysts Mel Kiper Jr. (a huge Notre Dame fan) and Todd McShay released their prospect rankings for the 2021 draft. Kiper Jr. listed Owusu-Koramoah as his No. 17 overall prospect, while McShay had the senior linebacker at No. 16.

Based off both lists Eichenberg isn’t expected to crack the first round but was mentioned as the No. 8 offensive tackle in this draft class per McShay. Additionally, other NFL talent evaluators see him going much higher.

The good news is the Fighting Irish left tackle doesn’t necessarily have much room to climb up. For a frame of reference, six offensive tackles were taken in the first round of the 2020 draft, and he has the benefit of playing for a program that’s well respected for its ability to develop offensive linemen, particularly at the left tackle position.

Prior to Eichenberg, every starting left tackle in the Brian Kelly era has gone one to be a first-round draft pick. Zack Martin went No. 16 overall in 2014 by the Dallas Cowboys. Two years later, Ronnie Staley was selected with the sixth pick by the Baltimore Ravens. Then the San Francisco 49ers snagged up Mike McGlinchey with the No. 10 overall pick in 2018.

Interacting and watching these players helped shape the type of player Eichenberg is today.

“Coming in, it was Coach [Harry] Heistand being here the culture that he implemented,” Eichenberg said. “Then meeting and interacting with the guys. Mike was here. Zach was here. Ronnie was here. [Quenton Nelson] was here and all those guys I met, they'd do anything for this program and especially for each other on the offensive line.”

While it's still too early to adequately project what round Eichenberg will go in, his play on the field early in 2020 should only improve his stock. Three games in and Pro Football Focus grades him as the fifth best offensive lineman in college football and No. 2 of those playing for 'Power Five' programs. Of course, top offensive tackles such as Penei Sewell have not or will not play this season.

As for the linebacker position at Notre Dame, it has a much worse reputation when it comes to developing NFL talent. When looking at former Fighting Irish linebackers who played away from the line of scrimmage, only three have been drafted under Brian Kelly: Drue Tranquill, a fourth round pick in 2019; Jaylon Smith (2nd round, 2016) and Manti Te'o (2nd round, 2013).

You'd have to go all the way back to Bob Crable in the 1982 NFL Draft to find a Notre Dame linebacker who was selected in the first round. In fact, he's the only Fighting Irish linebacker to ever accomplish this feat.

The biggest knock on Owusu-Koramoah may be his weight. As a 6-2 rover in college, he's just fine weighing about 215 pounds but NFL scouts may want to see that he can retain his explosiveness and agility after adding 10 pounds.

But he can worry about all that after the season. For now, he's committed to staying in the moment.

"In terms of my progression to the next level, I talked to Coach Lea and I've talked to Coach Kelly a lot about this, it's very important that I stay in the now," Owusu-Koramoah said. "Even with watching the finalist lists and things like that, it's very important that we continue to not worry about how my weight is now, and worry about how the team is doing now, worry about the overall development of our unit.

"With all due respect in terms of that question, we are worrying about the now."