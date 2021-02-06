Ed McGilvra, better known as Coach Ed, has been coaching Notre Dame defensive linemen for years, even though he has never been part of the Irish staff. McGilvra, a defensive line coach from California, works with the best in the country at the position and has aided in the development of a couple current and former Notre Dame players. His first pupil was former Irish defensive end Romeo Okwara, who played at Notre Dame from 2012-15. He has carved out a successful NFL career for himself with the New York Giants and now as a starter for the Detroit Lions. Get two months FREE using promo code Irish60

Okwara was the first in a string of Notre Dame players to be coached by Ed McGilvra. (USA Today)

Through five seasons in the NFL, Okwara has tallied 139 tackles and 20 sacks, with 10 of them coming in a breakout 2020 season. Okwara went to work with McGilvra to prep for the NFL Draft, which likely boosted his draft stock and helped more people lay eyes on him. So did 2016-20 Irish defensive end and two-year starter Ade Ogundeji, who sought out McGilvra for some tutelage before he took part in the Reese’s Senior Bowl in late January. “He is very raw, almost a ball of clay at this point," McGilvra said of Ogundeji. "He is very coachable and very smart and can be molded to do whatever any coach asks him to.” McGilvra works with the best of the best and he believes that Ogundeji’s potential is "through the roof." The former Notre Dame defensive end displayed that potential in Mobile, Ala. at the Senior Bowl, where he was one of the impact players on defense.