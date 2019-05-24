With the addition of Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale running back Chris Tyree to Notre Dame's 2020 class, the Irish may be done at the position for this recruiting cycle. For more on that situation, click here for more intel in Shamrock Secrets from Blue & Gold Illustrated.

Notre Dame running backs coach Lance Taylor and the Fighting Irish coaching staff is already identifying its top tailback targets in the 2021 class. We take an early look at those prospects in the article below.