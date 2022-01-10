Early and enrolled: 12 freshmen make January leap into Notre Dame careers
The best Charlie Weis could do was get a conditional agreement in the winter of 2006, but it was a huge program-building infrastructure win, nonetheless.Early enrollment was finally a thing for Not...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news