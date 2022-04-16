Duke doubles ACC win total with sweep of Notre Dame baseball

Duke baseball won just three ACC games this season prior to hosting Notre Dame for a three-game series this weekend.

The Blue Devils (16-20, 6-12) doubled their conference win total by completing a three-game sweep of the No. 10 Irish on Saturday in Durham, N.C. The Irish (21-8, 8-7) had won nine straight games before the disappointment at Duke.

Duke cruised to a 6-2 victory Saturday at Jack Coombs Field after taking a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Duke shortstop Alex Mooney opened the scoring in the first inning off Notre Dame starting pitcher Austin Temple (3-1) after hitting leadoff single. Mooney stole second base and advanced to third on a throwing error by catcher David LaManna. Then Mooney scored on an RBI groundout by third baseman Graham Pauley.

The Blue Devils opened a more comfortable lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. An RBI single by catcher Andrew Yu knocked Temple out of the game. Reliever Ryan McLinskey replaced him only to allow a two-run home run to right fielder Damon Lux.

In Temple's first loss of the season, he allowed four hits, three runs (two earned) and one walk in three innings with two strikeouts.

Duke extended its lead to 6-0 with an unearned run in the fifth inning and a sacrifice fly by first baseman Luke Storm in the sixth.

An ill-fated Notre Dame rally mustered two runs in the ninth inning. Designated hitter Jack Zyska plated two runners with a single.

Notre Dame will host Valparaiso (12-18) on Tuesday and Purdue Fort Wayne (10-23) on Wednesday before No. 23 Wake Forest (27-8) visits for a three-game weekend series.

BOX SCORE