Notre Dame defensive tackle Jerry Tillery is having an outstanding season, and the Maxwell Football Club recognizes that, which is why the senior was named a semi-finalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award.

The Chuck Bednarik Award was named after the University of Pennsylvania and Philadelphia Eagle all-time great that was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1967 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 1969.

Since 1995 the award has been given out annually to the best defensive player in the country. Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald won the first two Bednarik Awards (1995, 1996) and last season it was given to Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick. Former Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te'o won the award in 2012, the only time it has been handed out to a Fighting Irish player.

Tillery leads the Notre Dame defense with 8.5 tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks. His seven sacks tops all defensive tackles in college football. His stout play up the middle has fueled the Irish defense all season long. He had four sacks in a Sept. 29 win over Stanford in which he was matched up against Cardinal All-American guard Nate Herbig.

Florida State defensive end Brian Burns and Michigan end Chase Winovich are the only Notre Dame opponents to produce players among the 20 semi-finalists for this award.