PODCAST: Discussing Notre Dame Football’s 2020 Schedule And Options
BlueandGold.com staff members Mike Singer, Patrick Engel and Lou Somogyi discuss the status of Notre Dame’s 2020 football schedule as of Monday morning, the potential ramifications of a spring season and much more in a special podcast episode.
The guys recorded this podcast via Zoom. You can listen to the traditional podcast above or wherever you listen to your podcasts, or you can watch the video below.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @ToddBurlage and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.