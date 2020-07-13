 PODCAST: Discussing Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football’s 2020 Schedule And Options
PODCAST: Discussing Notre Dame Football’s 2020 Schedule And Options

BlueandGold.com staff members Mike Singer, Patrick Engel and Lou Somogyi discuss the status of Notre Dame’s 2020 football schedule as of Monday morning, the potential ramifications of a spring season and much more in a special podcast episode.

The guys recorded this podcast via Zoom. You can listen to the traditional podcast above or wherever you listen to your podcasts, or you can watch the video below.


