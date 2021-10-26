 Details on Rivals100 DT Hero Kanu’s Notre Dame Fighting Irish football official visit
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-26 10:00:16 -0500') }} football

Details on Rivals100 DT Hero Kanu’s Notre Dame official visit

Mike Singer
@Rivals_Singer
Back in November of 2018, German defensive end Alexander Ehrensberger visited Notre Dame and a couple months later became the Irish’s fourth commitment in the 2020 class.

Ehrensberger was accompanied by Brandon Collier, founder of PPI Recruits, a European organization that helps prospects earn football scholarships from colleges in America, on the visit.

Fast forward to this past weekend, and Collier was back on Notre Dame’s campus with another defensive lineman from his organization — Hero Kanu, who moved to California from Germany last fall. Rivals ranks Kanu as the nation’s No. 8 defensive tackle and No. 87 overall player.

BlueandGold.com spoke with Collier about the weekend visit, where the Fighting Irish stand for Kanu and more.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish football recruiting target and four-star defensive tackle Hero Kanu
Kanu, seen here with Irish head coach Brian Kelly, is rated as a four-star talent, the No. 8 player in California, and the No. 8 defensive tackle and No. 87 overall prospect in the country by Rivals.

Blue & Gold: How did the official visit go for Hero?

Brandon Collier: “It was great. Coming from Oklahoma the week before, they definitely set the bar really high with their culture and winning ways, but Notre Dame was as advertised. It was a great visit.

“First of all, being around Alexander Ehrensberger was great. Hero and his mom talked to Alexander about his experience at Notre Dame. It was a great selling point for Notre Dame. Being around other top recruits in the ’22 and ’23 classes was impressive to see that Notre Dame is here to stay. They’re not ‘on the rise’ because they’re already here.

