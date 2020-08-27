Zionsville (Ind.) High offensive tackle Joey Tanona became Notre Dame’s first commitment of the 2022 class when he announced his pledge July 25. He joins the company of quarterbacks Tyler Buchner (2021 recruiting class), Drew Pyne (2020) and Phil Jurkovec (2018), the latter who has transferred to Boston College, plus other current Irish players in defensive tackle Jacob Lacey (2019), tight end Brock Wright (2017) and offensive lineman Tommy Kraemer (2016). Of Brian Kelly’s first commits as Notre Dame’s head coach, the most decorated is defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (2015), who would go on to be a first-round pick in the NFL Draft. When Notre Dame offered Tanona May 1, it was all but a foregone conclusion that he would end up choosing the Fighting Irish. “I just felt geographically it was the best fit for me, and academically and athletically I felt it was the best fit for me,” Tanona said. “I grew up a Notre Dame fan, so it just was perfect for me.”

Tanona is the first pledge of the Fighting Irish's 2022 class. (Rivals.com)

“Joey entered this process with Notre Dame being a team he’s always had his eyes on and was a dream place,” Zionsville head coach Scott Turnquist added. “As the process went on, there were a few schools that fit that bill, but he and Coach [Jeff] Quinn developed a connection, and the family atmosphere with Notre Dame, the pageantry and history — all of those things came together. “When he had the opportunity to build a relationship with the coaches on top of those other factors, he really felt it was the perfect situation for him.” Notre Dame is considered by many — including Sports Illustrated — to be “Offensive Line U,” a feat that Tanona hopes to continue at Notre Dame. During the recruiting process, he has gotten to know two of his future teammates well — Irish commits Pat Coogan and Blake Fisher in the 2021 class — and looks forward to playing with them. “I am super excited and can’t wait,” Tanona said. Notre Dame hosted Tanona for an unofficial visit Feb. 1 and offered him a scholarship three months later. He built a strong relationship with Quinn, ND’s offensive line coach, during the process. “What’s really important to me is he's going to develop me as a person and as a player,” Tanona said. Rivals ranks Tanona as the No. 3 prospect in Indiana, and the No. 25 offensive tackle and No. 170 overall prospect nationally in the junior class.