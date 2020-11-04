Details On Another Four-Star Notre Dame Offer In Las Vegas
From the 2018 to 2020 recruiting cycles and thus far in the 2021 cycle, Notre Dame only offered three recruits from Las Vegas. But already in the 2022 cycle, the Irish have dished out scholarships to four players from Vegas.
The quartet all attend Bishop Gorman High, including class of 2022 athlete Fabian Ross. He added Notre Dame to his offer sheet Aug. 27 during a conversation with Fighting Irish cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens.
The shift in Notre Dame recruiting the area more is in large part due to former Notre Dame safety Nicco Fertitta being hired as Bishop Gorman’s defensive backs coach in the offseason. The Irish staff can easily vet Bishop Gorman’s top recruits through its former player (2015-18).
“Coach Fertitta has told me a lot about Notre Dame,” Ross said. “He’s told me that when you’re there, they get you to be the best player you can possibly be. They’ll really push you, and I like that.”
