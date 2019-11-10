Despite beating the Blue Devils 38-7, the Fighting Irish fell to No. 16 in both the AP and Coaches polls. Previously, they were No. 15 in both.

Photo of the Notre Dame Leprechaun doing pushups in the crowd (Photo by Ken Martin).

This move likely has more to do with Wisconsin's win over then-No. 18 Iowa. Before the weekend, Badgers were ranked one spot behind the Irish at No. 16 and are now No. 15. Georgia, which Notre Dame lost to 23-17 on Sept. 21, moved up one spot in the AP and Coaches polls and is now No. 5.

Michigan, which was idle over the weekend, stayed at No. 14 in both polls. The Wolverines beat the Irish 45-14 on Oct. 26. Navy was also idle but moved up four spots in the AP and Coaches polls to No. 21. The Irish host the Midshipmen next weekend at Notre Dame stadium.

Other 2019 Notre Dame opponents who received votes in at least one of the two polls are Virginia, Virginia Tech and USC. The full top-25 for the AP Poll can be found below: