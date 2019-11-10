Despite Win Over Duke, Notre Dame Drops in AP, Coaches Polls
Despite beating the Blue Devils 38-7, the Fighting Irish fell to No. 16 in both the AP and Coaches polls.
Previously, they were No. 15 in both.
This move likely has more to do with Wisconsin's win over then-No. 18 Iowa. Before the weekend, Badgers were ranked one spot behind the Irish at No. 16 and are now No. 15.
Georgia, which Notre Dame lost to 23-17 on Sept. 21, moved up one spot in the AP and Coaches polls and is now No. 5.
Michigan, which was idle over the weekend, stayed at No. 14 in both polls. The Wolverines beat the Irish 45-14 on Oct. 26.
Navy was also idle but moved up four spots in the AP and Coaches polls to No. 21. The Irish host the Midshipmen next weekend at Notre Dame stadium.
Other 2019 Notre Dame opponents who received votes in at least one of the two polls are Virginia, Virginia Tech and USC.
The full top-25 for the AP Poll can be found below:
New @AP_Top25 poll— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 10, 2019
1 LSU
2 Ohio St
3 Clemson
4 Alabama
5 Georgia
6 Oregon
7 Minnesota
8 Utah
9 Penn St
10 OU
11 Florida
12 Baylor
13 Auburn
14 Michigan
15 Wisconsin
16 Notre Dame
17 Cincinnati
18 Memphis
19 Boise St
20 SMU
21 Navy
22 Texas
23 Iowa
24 Indiana
25 Okla St
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.