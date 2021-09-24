Denton Guyer recruits Peyton Bowen, Ryan Yaites have Notre Dame in mind

You only needed to watch two plays of Denton (Texas) Guyer's season-opening victory on Aug. 26 to glean just how talented two of the Wildcats' defensive backs are.

Play one: class of 2023 cornerback Ryan Yaites sheds a blocker, locks in on a pass-catching target and wraps him up behind the line of scrimmage for a tackle for loss.

Play two: fearing Bowen would wreak havoc on the outside again, the opposition takes a deep shot over the middle but quickly learned that was also a no-no. Class of 2023 safety Peyton Bowen closed the gap on the intended receiver and picked the pass off.