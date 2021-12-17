Defensive line coach Mike Elston explains why he is staying at Notre Dame

The last time Mike Elston and Brian Kelly weren’t on a staff together, Tyrone Willingham was Notre Dame’s head coach, some of the Irish’s 2022 signees weren’t born yet and new Irish coach Marcus Freeman was in high school. So, yeah, there’s a lengthy history there. Elston and Kelly first joined forces in 2004, Kelly’s debut season as Central Michigan’s head coach. Kelly hired Elston, a defensive line coach at Eastern Michigan from 2001-03, to the same position.

They spent the next 18 seasons together, with Elston holding a variety of roles. He was Central Michigan’s co-defensive coordinator for a year. He has coached special teams, defensive line, linebackers and tight ends. He has served as associate head coach and recruiting coordinator. When Kelly left for LSU, it was natural to think Elston might go with him after 12 years as a Notre Dame assistant — the last five as defensive line coach. And natural to be initially surprised when Elston tweeted he was staying with the Irish the same night news of Freeman’s hire broke. Turns out, there was something else in play, and the focus on his coaching ties was a bit misplaced. “I’ve never shied away from why — people think it’s loyalty to certain people — at the end of the day, my family is the most important thing in my life,” Elston said Wednesday. “To move my daughter who’s a junior in high school right now, starting her senior year. “To move my middle daughter, Sophia, who’s 14 and she’s going to be starting her freshman year. She’s a top-10, top-15 fencer in the country. A lot of places don’t have fencing. I’m pulling her away from an area where she’s able to flourish.”