Both schools went all out to add the talented defender to their respective classes, and today the world will know where he's headed.

The four-star took an official visit to Notre Dame on April 13 and followed it up with an official visit to Austin on May 4.

Following the completion of Fort Worth (Texas) Nolan Catholic's spring game, four-star Rivals250 defensive end NaNa OSafo-Mensah will announce his commitment, choosing between finalists Notre Dame and Texas.

Notre Dame could be in for some big news Saturday around 6:30 eastern time.

“Since they’re both so close, the thing about it, I ask myself the question, sit down with my family and say ‘Where could you go if football was to come to an end for you, where would you still enjoy your four years?’ That’s a big thing," Osafo-Mensah told Jason Suchomel of OrangeBloods.com prior to his Texas official visit.

The talented Texan has gotten to know Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston extremely well during the recruiting process, and spent a lot of time with during his official visit to South Bend.

“I got to spend time with him and I also got to meet his wife and kids,” Osafo-Mensah said. “Being able to meet them showed me how hospitable Coach Elston is and how he’s going to care for me not just as a football player but as a man too.”

Head Coach Brian Kelly was sure to get in his time with Osafo-Mensah that weekend as well.

Osafo-Mensah said Kelly sat down with him and his parents, a meeting that reportedly went quite well.

“Being able to talk to him with all of us in one place was really special to me,” Osafo-Menah said. “That shows me how much he really cares about me as a player, as a man and as someone who can help not just the football team win a national championship, but also help Notre Dame be one of the top schools in the nation.”

Osafo-Mensah has built strong relationships with both the Texas and Notre Dame staffs, and he'll announce his commitment to one of them later today.

Stay tuned to Blue & Gold Illustrated for full coverage of Osafo's announcement and commitment.