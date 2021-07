Decision Day: Notre Dame, Washington Or Alabama For CB Benjamin Morrison?

After Morrison’s announcement, make sure to stay locked in at BlueandGold.com for extensive coverage regardless of his school of choice.

The time has come for four-star 2022 cornerback Benjamin Morrison of Phoenix Brophy Prep to decide where he will he’ll play college ball.

Alabama: “Alabama speaks for itself. Growing up you’ve always wanted to have the chance to play at a school like that.

“Having a scholarship offer to play there is a blessing. That’s a school that I have to consider right away just because of the name. After talking to the coaches, it’s more than just a name and what they can provide for you.”

Notre Dame: “It reminds me a lot of my high school that I go to right now. It’s more of a brotherhood there and I can really appreciate that. That’s what really stands out to me right now.”

Washington: “Washington was always my dream school. I love all the coaches up there. Coach (Jimmy) Lake and coach (Will) Harris are great guys and I’ve cultivated a great relationship with them over the last year.

“It means something different to me with them. My sister also went there, she did gymnastics there, so that was the first school I saw as a kid so I feel like that’s what makes Washington so special to me.”