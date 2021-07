Decision Day: Notre Dame Or Oregon For Elite LB Jaylen Sneed?

After Sneed’s announcement, make sure to stay locked in at BlueandGold.com for extensive coverage regardless of his school of choice.

On Oregon (following his official visit): “I was at Oregon last weekend and it was great. Very family-oriented, a hard-working team and I got to meet Bradyn Swinson and the whole coaching staff. It was just amazing to get out to the West Coast. It’s a lot different, but it’s kind of the same. The weather’s a little different up there, but it’s like Hilton Head Island in non-tourist season — quiet, calm and a lot greener there.

“They just kept telling me to work hard and wished me well on my senior season. They think I can be a piece on a national championship team and they’re ready to win now there.”

On Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman: “I like him a lot. He’s a great guy, a down-to-earth guy and he knows how to get people excited. I saw a couple of [spring] practices [online] and he really knows what he's talking about.

“Coach Freeman is one of the best defensive coordinators in the country. I like talking to him and getting to know how I can fit in their system. Coach Kelly is also a really nice guy.”