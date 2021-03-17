BlueAndGold - Decision Day: Michigan, Notre Dame Or Wisconsin for LB Joshua Burnham?

After Burnham's announcement, make sure to stay locked in at BlueandGold.com for extensive coverage regardless of his school of choice.

Michigan: “I have been in talks with all the new coaches and they sound like they have something good coming to Michigan. I have been on the phone with (Jim) Harbaugh too and it’s all going up from where they were.”

Notre Dame: "Our connections have been getting stronger. Coach Freeman is awesome. I can’t wait to actually be able to meet him in-person and get a better feel for him, but what I have seen over the phone and on FaceTime, he has amazing energy.”

Wisconsin: "Wisconsin is a very cool place and the visit [March of 2020] was great. I got to talk to a lot of coaches. I got to know them and they got to know me. We toured the campus with Coach Bostad and saw all the buildings where you would go to school and stay at as a freshman. We also got to see the city in a way."