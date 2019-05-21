DE Mitchell Melton Sets Commitment Date; Where Does ND Stand?
Olney (Md.) Good Counsel outside linebacker/defensive end Mitchell Melton is gearing up for a busy summer. The uber-athletic 6-foot-4, 230-pounder has three official visits set in consecutive weeks and a commitment date shortly thereafter.
Notre Dame offered Melton a scholarship back in late January, and he made a visit to South Bend in March. Melton's first official visit will be to Notre Dame.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news