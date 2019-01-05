Notre Dame junior defensive end Julian Okwara announced on social media that he intends to return for his senior season. The decision means both of Notre Dame's starting ends will be back in 2019, with classmate Khalid Kareem already announcing his plans.

Okwara finished the 2018 season with 38 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks. His 12.5 tackles for loss led the defense and his eight sacks tied for the team lead.

According to Pro Football Focus, Okwara finished the season with 60 quarterback pressures, which ranked seventh in the nation. Okwara had four pressures - which included a sack - in Notre Dame's Cotton Bowl loss to Clemson. PFF had Okwara registering at least three pressures in every game this season, with a high of eight in Notre Dame's 31-21 win at Northwestern.

Okwara also led the defensive line with 26 run stops.