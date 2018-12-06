Click HERE to sign up for an annual subscription to BlueAndGold.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Irish apparel and gear!

Gatorade announced its 2018 State Football Player of the Year honors Thursday morning and one of Notre Dame's commits came home with the big honor.

Irish 2019 defensive end pledge Howard Cross was named the Gatorade New Jersey Player of the Year after helping lead his team to a Non-Public Group Four state title taking down Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic 13-0, which was the first shutout of the school in three decades.

Cross finished the 2018 season with 76 total stops, including 22 for loss and 9.5 sacks to end his career with a championship.

The four-star prospect will enroll in South Bend over the summer and will aim to make an early impact as a freshman.



