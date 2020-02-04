DE Colin Mobley Talks New Notre Dame Offer, Reviews Visit
Notre Dame welcomed Hyattsville (Md.) Dematha defensive end Colin Mobley to campus this past Saturday. The 6-3, 245-pounder left South Bend armed with an offer from the Fighting Irish, which was a big moment for him.
"Coach [Brian] Kelly personally offered me," Mobley said. "He told me that I'm doing a great job in the classroom, and for that, he wanted to offer me.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news