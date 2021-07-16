DC Marcus Freeman Brings New Approach To Sustaining Notre Dame’s Success

Editor's note: A version of this story ran in the Blue & Gold Illustrated 2021 Football Preview. Purchase the magazine here.

Marcus Freeman wants his defenses to be easy to learn.

His first offseason as Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator has revolved around the ideas of ease and simplicity, which at this stage are more conceptual than they are an identity with game tape and a visible definition.

For now, they’re best explained by the players Freeman is teaching.