SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Thomas Harper likely won't be completely healthy until some point this spring. The Oklahoma State graduate transfer didn't provide a timeline for his recovery when he met with Notre Dame reporters for the first time Friday, but he did detail the injury that ended his season with the Cowboys early last year. Harper, a 5-foot-11, 180-pound defensive back, first felt discomfort in his right shoulder in the fourth game of last season against Baylor on Oct. 1. He remained in the starting lineup for two more games, sat out the Texas game and returned the following week for the Kansas State game. At that point, Harper accepted that he needed to have surgery on the torn labrum in his right shoulder and end his season. "I felt like it was in my best interest to get surgery and get it done for my health and safety," Harper said.

Oklahoma State graduate transfer Thomas Harper brings versatility to Notre Dame's secondary. (Nathan J Fish/The Oklahoman/USA Today Network)

The surgery occurred in November, which means Harper could be limited for at least part of Notre Dame's spring practices which will start in mid-to-late March. Last year, running back Logan Diggs had surgery on a torn labrum on April 29 and was limited in preseason camp throughout August. While Harper recovers, he's envisioning what his future will look like in Notre Dame's defense. The Irish have left the door open to play nickelback, free safety or both depending on what the secondary needs most. He thanks his versatility for being able to do both. "My footwork and my coverage ability is good enough to play nickel," Harper said. "I came in as a corner out of high school, so having that background (helps). The way that I play, I play more like a free safety. I like to look at the quarterback. I like to go make plays on the ball." In the last couple months, Harper has spent a lot of time watching film of Notre Dame's defensive backs last season, particularly TaRiq Bracy playing nickelback. He wants to make that kind of impact for the Irish in 2023. "He made a lot of plays," Harper said of Bracy. "The play that stood out the most that he made was a sack versus Clemson. That was a big play in that game. I watched that game multiple times. That was a huge play." In Bracy's final season with the Irish, he totaled six tackles for loss, which was more than starting linebackers Jack Kiser and Marist Liufau had on their own last season. That kind of physicality wasn't a part of Bracy's game until late in his career. Harper on the other hand has been told he plays too physically at times. "One of my goals this spring is I'm trying to gain 10 pounds or so, put on a little bit more muscle mass because that's kind of how I like to play," Harper said. "I like to hit and be physical."