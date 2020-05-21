News More News
DB Kaleb Edwards: ‘Notre Dame Is An Amazing Offer’

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Dacula (Ga.) High class of 2021 athlete Kaleb Edwards has seen his recruiting stock soar this spring, adding offers from Boston College, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Stanford, Virginia and others.

“It’s been really busy,” Edwards said of his recruitment. “It’s gotten a little overwhelming. You can have 10-plus coaches from the same school hitting you up every day. It’s also good because you get to build those relationships. It’s been hectic, though.”

Dacula (Ga.) High athlete Kaleb Edwards
Edwards, a three-star athlete from Dacula (Ga.) High, is fired up about his Notre Dame offer. (Rivals.com)

Edwards noted that three schools are showing him the most love recently — Duke, Louisville and Notre Dame.

