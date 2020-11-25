David Abiara Decommits From Notre Dame Football
Mansfield (Texas) Legacy defensive end David Abiara originally committed to Notre Dame March 27, but rumors started circulating in May of a decommitment and flip to Oklahoma.
A switch to the Sooners’ side never occurred, and the 6-4, 245-pounder appeared to lock back in with his Irish pledge in October. However, The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported on Oct. 27 that Abiara was charged with criminal trespass, an incident that allegedly occurred Sept. 27.
He announced his decommitment from the Irish Nov. 25.
“I would like to thank the University of Notre Dame and the whole coaching staff for giving me an opportunity to play at their school,” Abiara wrote on Twitter. “With that being said, I will be decommitting from Notre Dame and reopening my recruitment. No interviews please.”
Rivals ranks Abiara as the No. 59 player in the state of Texas and the No. 24 strong-side defensive end nationally.
He committed to the Fighting Irish over the likes of Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin and others. SMU and Texas offered Abiara while he was verbally committed to Notre Dame.
Abiara was named to the Texas District 6-5A Division I All-District first-team defense as a junior.
Notre Dame has 23 commitments in the 2021 class, including three defensive linemen: St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles’ Gabriel Rubio, Warwick (R.I.) Bishop Hendricken School’s Jason Onye and Los Gatos (Calif.) High’s Will Schweitzer.
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.