Mansfield (Texas) Legacy defensive end David Abiara originally committed to Notre Dame March 27, but rumors started circulating in May of a decommitment and flip to Oklahoma. A switch to the Sooners’ side never occurred, and the 6-4, 245-pounder appeared to lock back in with his Irish pledge in October. However, The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported on Oct. 27 that Abiara was charged with criminal trespass, an incident that allegedly occurred Sept. 27. He announced his decommitment from the Irish Nov. 25.

Abiara announced his decommitment from Notre Dameon Wednesday. (Rivals.com)