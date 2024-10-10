Advertisement
in other news
A collection of the greatest hits from Notre Dame interviews, Stanford week
Aamil Wagner's weight-gain journey, Howard Cross III's health, Jordan Clark's kerfuffle, Jeremiyah Love's touches, more.
• Eric Hansen
Data Dump: Advanced stats on Notre Dame's offense from Pro Football Focus
Diving deep on what Pro Football Focus has charted of Notre Dame's offense through five game
• Tyler James
Transcript: Notre Dame DC Al Golden on Tuesday prior to Stanford game
Read the transcript on The Insider Lounge
• Tyler James
WSBT Video: Notre Dame's key bye week enhancements heading into Stanford
Eric Hansen joins WSBT sports director Pete Byrne to discuss No. 11 ND ahead of a Saturday matchup with Stanford.
• Eric Hansen
Notre Dame OC Mike Denbrock's press conference transcript, Stanford week
Here's everything the Irish offensive coordinator had to say to reports following Tuesday's ND football practice.
• Eric Hansen
in other news
A collection of the greatest hits from Notre Dame interviews, Stanford week
Aamil Wagner's weight-gain journey, Howard Cross III's health, Jordan Clark's kerfuffle, Jeremiyah Love's touches, more.
• Eric Hansen
Data Dump: Advanced stats on Notre Dame's offense from Pro Football Focus
Diving deep on what Pro Football Focus has charted of Notre Dame's offense through five game
• Tyler James
Transcript: Notre Dame DC Al Golden on Tuesday prior to Stanford game
Read the transcript on The Insider Lounge
• Tyler James
Data Dump: Advanced stats on Notre Dame's defense from Pro Football Focus
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Notre Dame
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- SDE
- OT
- CB
- OLB
- OT
- OT
- CB
- S
- DT
- TE
Advertisement
Advertisement