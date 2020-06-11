Former Virginia Tech guard Dara Mabrey announced on Twitter Thursday night that she will enroll at Notre Dame this season to join first-year head coach Niele Ivey’s program.

It was a couple of years late, but the set is now complete for the Mabrey family at Notre Dame.

The 5-7 junior will also play for older sister Michaela Mabrey , who played with the Fighting Irish from 2012-16 and last year was hired by former head coach Muffet McGraw when Ivey took an assistant’s post with the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies.

Middle sister Marina Mabrey starred at Notre Dame from 2015-19, starting for the 2018 national champs, setting the school record for career three-pointers made with 274 (Michaela is fifth with 228) and becoming the No. 19 overall pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft. She is currently with the Dallas Wings and also plays professionally overseas.



The youngest Mabrey built her own impressive resume at Virginia Tech while starting every game of her freshman and sophomore seasons before entering the transfer portal this spring.

As a freshman in 2018-19 she led the team in assists, averaged 11.2 points per game and finished third-nationally in three-point percentage with a .462 figure, sinking a school single season record 80.

This past season her three-point total (75) and shooting percentage beyond the arc (.364) dipped, but the latter was still the third best in the ACC while helping the Hokies to a 21-9 record and what would have been an NCAA Tournament bid had it not been cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She averaged 11.7 points this past season, and finished with 11 points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists in a 68-62 win at Notre Dame on Feb. 20.

Not only were her 155 career threes already the seventh best in school history, but she also was an ACC All-Academic Team selection in both years.

Barring a waiver from the NCAA, she will sit out the 2020-21 season and then have two years of eligibility remaining thereafter