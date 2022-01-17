Dara Mabrey named ACC Women's Basketball Player of the Week

After leading Notre Dame in scoring in both of its victories last week, senior guard Dara Mabrey was named the ACC Women’s Basketball Player of the Week.

Mabrey followed a 22-point performance in Thursday's 74-64 win at Wake Forest with 24 points Sunday in a 70-65 home win over then-No. 21 North Carolina.

The 5-foot-7 Mabrey, who is averaging 11.6 points per game this season, scored 27 of her 46 points last week on 9-of-21 shooting (42.9%) from 3. Mabrey finished the week 9-of-10 at the free-throw line and 14-of-27 from the field.

Mabrey became the second Notre Dame player to win Player of the Week honors this season. Graduate forward Maya Dodson received the recognition on Dec. 17. Guard Sonia Citron has been named ACC Freshman of the Week four times.