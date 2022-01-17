Dara Mabrey named ACC Women's Basketball Player of the Week
After leading Notre Dame in scoring in both of its victories last week, senior guard Dara Mabrey was named the ACC Women’s Basketball Player of the Week.
Mabrey followed a 22-point performance in Thursday's 74-64 win at Wake Forest with 24 points Sunday in a 70-65 home win over then-No. 21 North Carolina.
The 5-foot-7 Mabrey, who is averaging 11.6 points per game this season, scored 27 of her 46 points last week on 9-of-21 shooting (42.9%) from 3. Mabrey finished the week 9-of-10 at the free-throw line and 14-of-27 from the field.
Mabrey became the second Notre Dame player to win Player of the Week honors this season. Graduate forward Maya Dodson received the recognition on Dec. 17. Guard Sonia Citron has been named ACC Freshman of the Week four times.
New AP poll
The Irish (13-3, 4-1) jumped one spot to No. 19 in Monday's new AP Top 25.
North Carolina, who Notre Dame beat in South Bend on Sunday, also moved up one spot to No. 20.
The ACC has more teams ranked in the AP poll than any other conference in the country. That number remained at six Monday: No. 3 Louisville, No. 4 NC State, No. 18 Georgia Tech, No. 19 Notre Dame, No. 20 North Carolina and No. 21 Duke.
Notre Dame will play this week at Boston College (12-5, 3-3) on Thursday and at Pittsburgh (10-7, 1-5) on Sunday.
AP ranking by week
Week 1: NR
Week 2: NR
Week 3: NR
Week 4: 24
Week 5: 22
Week 6: 21
Week 7: 20
Week 8: 17
Week 9: 20
Week 10: 20
Week 11: 19
