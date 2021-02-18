Despite not having a junior season in the fall, Las Vegas Bishop Gorman class of 2022 defensive end Cyrus Moss has still seen his stock rise on the recruiting front. Just in the past few weeks, he’s earned offers from Clemson and Penn State and is being recruited hard by a number of schools.

“I’ve definitely been grateful for that,” Moss said. “No fall season has had a huge impact on a lot of recruits; they really needed this last season. I’m really grateful to be able to pick up an offer like Clemson in a time like this.”

Moss plans on trimming down his list of schools in the near future. His top group will represent the schools in pursuit of him the most, and it’s safe to assume that Notre Dame will make the cut.