 Cyrus Moss Update: Where Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Stands With The Rivals100 Defensive End
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-18 14:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Cyrus Moss Update: Where Notre Dame Stands With The Rivals100 DE

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Despite not having a junior season in the fall, Las Vegas Bishop Gorman class of 2022 defensive end Cyrus Moss has still seen his stock rise on the recruiting front. Just in the past few weeks, he’s earned offers from Clemson and Penn State and is being recruited hard by a number of schools.

“I’ve definitely been grateful for that,” Moss said. “No fall season has had a huge impact on a lot of recruits; they really needed this last season. I’m really grateful to be able to pick up an offer like Clemson in a time like this.”

Moss plans on trimming down his list of schools in the near future. His top group will represent the schools in pursuit of him the most, and it’s safe to assume that Notre Dame will make the cut.

Las Vegas Bishop Gorman defensive end and Notre Dame Fighting Irish football recruiting target Cyrus Moss
Moss, the No. 2 weak-side defensive end and No. 75 overall player nationally per Rivals — is a key target for the Fighting Irish in the 2022 class.

Notre Dame offered Moss — the nation’s No. 2 weak-side defensive end and No. 75 overall prospect according to Rivals — last February and has stayed in consistent contact with him. Since Marcus Freeman joined the Irish staff in January as defensive coordinator, the contact has picked even more.

