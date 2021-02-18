Cyrus Moss Update: Where Notre Dame Stands With The Rivals100 DE
Despite not having a junior season in the fall, Las Vegas Bishop Gorman class of 2022 defensive end Cyrus Moss has still seen his stock rise on the recruiting front. Just in the past few weeks, he’s earned offers from Clemson and Penn State and is being recruited hard by a number of schools.
“I’ve definitely been grateful for that,” Moss said. “No fall season has had a huge impact on a lot of recruits; they really needed this last season. I’m really grateful to be able to pick up an offer like Clemson in a time like this.”
Moss plans on trimming down his list of schools in the near future. His top group will represent the schools in pursuit of him the most, and it’s safe to assume that Notre Dame will make the cut.
Notre Dame offered Moss — the nation’s No. 2 weak-side defensive end and No. 75 overall prospect according to Rivals — last February and has stayed in consistent contact with him. Since Marcus Freeman joined the Irish staff in January as defensive coordinator, the contact has picked even more.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news