 Cyrus Moss Update: Where Does He Stand With Notre Dame Football, Recruiting?
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-25 10:06:11 -0500') }} football Edit

Cyrus Moss Update: Where Does He Stand With Notre Dame, Recruiting?

On April 11, Las Vegas Bishop Gorman class of 2022 defensive end Cyrus Moss narrowed down his offer list from around 30 programs down to five.

Moss, who Rivals ranks as the nation’s No. 80 recruit and No. 2 weak side defensive end, gave his quick thoughts about each school with BlueandGold.com.

Arizona State: “I really like the NFL staff there; they’re super knowledgeable. I have a great a relationship with Coach [Antonio] Pierce. I know him pretty well.”

Clemson: “They have consistency in their track record. Most of their coaches have been there for a long time. They have a lot of guys they’ve sent to the NFL and a lot of trophies under their belt.”

The four-star defender from Las Vegas is a top of the board target for the Fighting Irish.
The four-star defender from Las Vegas is a top of the board target for the Fighting Irish.

Florida: “Coach [Todd] Grantham told me that he’s had 10 straight years of players at my position go to the NFL. I really like the scheme they have in place there too.”

Notre Dame: “Coach [Mike] Elston is super knowledgeable, and I like their scheme as well. I like the techniques that they teach and how it compares to what I do. They show me how I fit in their defense, and I’ve been able to learn about them a lot. I’ve really appreciated that. I’ve done Zooms on their scheme, and Coach [Marcus] Freeman is a great coach. I’ve enjoyed hearing all about them.”

{{ article.author_name }}