Cyrus Moss Update: Where Does He Stand With Notre Dame, Recruiting?

On April 11, Las Vegas Bishop Gorman class of 2022 defensive end Cyrus Moss narrowed down his offer list from around 30 programs down to five.

Moss, who Rivals ranks as the nation’s No. 80 recruit and No. 2 weak side defensive end, gave his quick thoughts about each school with BlueandGold.com.

Arizona State: “I really like the NFL staff there; they’re super knowledgeable. I have a great a relationship with Coach [Antonio] Pierce. I know him pretty well.”

Clemson: “They have consistency in their track record. Most of their coaches have been there for a long time. They have a lot of guys they’ve sent to the NFL and a lot of trophies under their belt.”