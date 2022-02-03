Current, former Notre Dame coaches lauded for 2022 recruiting efforts

Rivals released its Recruiter of the Year honors Thursday following National Signing Day.

Texas A&M defensive line coach Elijah Robinson won the national Rivals Recruiter of the Year, but some current and former Notre Dame coaches also received some attention for their recruiting efforts in the 2022 class.

New Notre Dame defensive line coach Al Washington was named Big Ten Recruiter of the Year for his work at Ohio State.

Former Notre Dame offensive line coach Jeff Quinn took the title for independents and non-Power Five conferences. Marcus Freeman wasn't a candidate because he became Notre Dame's head coach after recruiting an impressive haul of linebackers as defensive coordinator.

Former Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston also received an honorable mention.

