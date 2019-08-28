Cristian Driver, Son Of NFL Standout, Looking To Visit Notre Dame
Argyle (Texas) Liberty Christian's Cristian Driver, a class of 2022 prospect, is listed as a safety on his Rivals profile, and the high school sophomore is playing some receiver for his high school team.
It makes sense, after all, as his father is Donald Driver, a former NFL wide receiver who is in the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame. Learning the game of football from his father is important to the young Driver.
"I've learned a lot from my dad," he said. "You always want to take in that knowledge. He's super wise and knows what he's talking about it."
Driver holds just over a dozen scholarships already, including several Power Five conference schools. He hopes that the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are added to his list.
