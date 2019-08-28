News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-28 16:48:23 -0500') }} football Edit

Cristian Driver, Son Of NFL Standout, Looking To Visit Notre Dame

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@BGI_MikeSinger
Recruiting Insider

Argyle (Texas) Liberty Christian's Cristian Driver, a class of 2022 prospect, is listed as a safety on his Rivals profile, and the high school sophomore is playing some receiver for his high school team.

It makes sense, after all, as his father is Donald Driver, a former NFL wide receiver who is in the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame. Learning the game of football from his father is important to the young Driver.

Sign up for a new annual membership to BlueandGold.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card

Omo4d161rvyrlk3snpzh
Class of 2022 safety Cristian Driver is very interested in the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Qmmrazapa0sopffcmho6

"I've learned a lot from my dad," he said. "You always want to take in that knowledge. He's super wise and knows what he's talking about it."

Driver holds just over a dozen scholarships already, including several Power Five conference schools. He hopes that the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are added to his list.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}