A strong weekend could result in the already strong 2020 class growing at important positions. The Blue & Gold Illustrated staff debates which player could be most impacted by the weekend.

This weekend is the final official visit weekend of the summer period, and it's an important weekend for Notre Dame. The Irish are set to host a pair of committed players ( Chris Tyree , Tosh Baker ), a top wide receiver target and four defensive backs.

Xavier Watts, WR: There are a lot of important visitors this weekend. Notre Dame will look to remind Tyree and Baker why they picked the Irish and continue making them feel important. That will be a vitally important part of the weekend, as will impressing the defensive backs on campus, but I’m going with Watts as being the guy who the weekend could have the biggest impact for.

Watts visited Notre Dame in April and came away feeling great about the Irish. The Omaha (Neb.) Burke star has been a priority recruit for Notre Dame for a long time, and behind the scenes there is a great deal of excitement about his character, talent and fit in the Irish program on and off the field. There was a time when Notre Dame was his perceived leader, but in recent weeks Nebraska has made a strong push for him.