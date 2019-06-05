Blue & Gold Illustrated football analyst Bryan Driskell , recruiting insider EJ Holland and recruiting insider Mike Singer debate which official visitor can be swayed the most by the staff during the visit.

Notre Dame needs to hit a home run this weekend if its going to have a chance to add any of the official visitors to the class.

It won't be a big weekend from a numbers standpoint, but when Notre Dame hosts a group of official visitors it will certainly be an important recruiting weekend from an impact standpoint.

AJ HENNING, WR: For so long it seemed like Henning picking Notre Dame was more of a when not if, but things have certainly changed over the last couple of months. Henning made trips all over the country, but he has not been back to South Bend. In fact, he's made two trips to Georgia and two trips to Michigan without a return to Notre Dame.

My FutureCast right now is on Michigan, but I wouldn't be shocked if Henning left the region either, and Georgia has clearly made an impression on him. I don't know what it is, but there seems to be something keeping Henning from feeling as good about Notre Dame as Notre Dame feels about him as a player.

If Notre Dame is going to have any chance to add the Rivals100 talent to the class it will have to hit an absolute grand slam home run this weekend. Even if Notre Dame ends the weekend as his leader, that could quickly change once he goes back to Michigan at the end of the month. But really knocking it out of the park and showing Henning just how important he is to the future of the offense and how special a class with him, Jordan Johnson, Chris Tyree, Drew Pyne, Tosh Baker and the best tight end tandem in the country can be is a must.

If it happens the Irish staff could give itself a chance to add him to the class.