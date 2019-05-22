COVER 3: Which Top 2020 Recruit Is Most Important
Two of the very best targets on the 2020 board for Notre Dame are making their decisions this week. In fact, an argument could be made they are the top targets on the board on their respective sides of the ball.
Rivals100 running back Chris Tyree of Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale is announcing on Thursday, and standout defensive end Braiden McGregor of Port Huron (Mich.) Northern will make his announcement on Friday.
Both players are major priorities for Notre Dame in the class, and landing both would give the Irish a chance to have one of the nation's premier recruiting classes. All three of the Blue & Gold Illustrated staff members know that Notre Dame prefers to land both players, and both are absolute must-gets.
But what if Notre Dame could only land one? Which prospect is most important for Notre Dame in the class? The staff has that debate.
BRYAN DRISKELL, FOOTBALL ANALYST
CHRIS TYREE, RB: I really did not want to go with this topic, or at the very least I wanted to cheat and say both. Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale running back Chris Tyree would give the Irish their most explosive running back since Julius Jones back in 1999. Jones, of course, was also from Virginia. Port Huron (Mich.) Northern defensive end Braiden McGregor has elite length, and he blends that with power and athleticism that is rare for such a big (6-6, 250) athlete, and Notre Dame covets his skills and character.
How do you pick between a game changing running back and a defensive end with true five-star upside?
