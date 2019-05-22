Two of the very best targets on the 2020 board for Notre Dame are making their decisions this week. In fact, an argument could be made they are the top targets on the board on their respective sides of the ball.

Rivals100 running back Chris Tyree of Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale is announcing on Thursday, and standout defensive end Braiden McGregor of Port Huron (Mich.) Northern will make his announcement on Friday.

Both players are major priorities for Notre Dame in the class, and landing both would give the Irish a chance to have one of the nation's premier recruiting classes. All three of the Blue & Gold Illustrated staff members know that Notre Dame prefers to land both players, and both are absolute must-gets.

But what if Notre Dame could only land one? Which prospect is most important for Notre Dame in the class? The staff has that debate.