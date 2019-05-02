COVER 3: Biggest Position Of Need In The 2020 Recruiting Class
Cover Three is a new feature at Blue & Gold Illustrated that gets its name from three different viewpoints from three different members of the staff at BGI. It will be a regular feature in which the staff takes a different viewpoint on a recruiting topic or team topic for Notre Dame.
The first installment discusses the biggest position of need in the 2020 recruiting class.
BRYAN DRISKELL, FOOTBALL ANALYST
WIDE RECEIVER: There is no doubt that Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale running back Chris Tyree is the top recruit on the board, but I think there are bigger needs in this class. Tyree is a game changer, and the way Notre Dame recruits the offensive line he could do special things in an Irish uniform. But as we have learned over the years, that line is usually good enough to allow whomever that lines up at running back to do damage.
While Tyree would be a huge addition to the class, arguably the biggest individual recruit in the class, the wide receiver position as a whole is the most important in 2020 for a number of reasons.
