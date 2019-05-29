News More News
Cover 3: Best Spring Defensive Back Offer For Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell, EJ Holland, Mike Singer
BGI Staff

Virginia four-star safety Malcolm Greene is a top safety target for the Irish. (Greg Bishop (GregBishopPhoto.com))

Notre Dame is still working on developing its secondary board for the 2020 class, and the staff threw out a number of offers during the spring evaluation period. The Blue & Gold Illustrated staff debates which new offer is the best or most important.

BRYAN DRISKELL, FOOTBALL ANALYST

Cameron Martinez: Lufkin (Texas) High School safety Jerrin Thompson might be my favorite overall defensive back among the new offers, and two-way defensive back Lovie Jenkins has impressive film. But cornerback is the biggest need right now, and the Irish need someone that can run and really cover, which is why Muskegon (Mich.) High School athlete Cameron Martinez is my choice.

