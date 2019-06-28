The Notre Dame men’s basketball recruiting drought is over.

Per Jeff Goodman of @GoodmanHoops, who broke the news on Twitter, former Stanford 6-5, 190-pound guard Cormac Ryan will transfer to Notre Dame this August to use his final three years of eligibility. Notre Dame did not sign a prospect in the 2019 cycle after inking five in 2018, and Ryan is the first since then.

Goodman took his official visit to Notre Dame this past Monday and Tuesday (June 24-25). Now a sophomore, Ryan originally chose the Cardinal over the Fighting Irish, Michigan, Northwestern, Villanova and Yale in the 2018 recruiting cycle.

Both of Ryan’s parents, Michael and Rosemary, graduated from Yale, where brother Thomas also graduated this spring after playing for the Elis as a guard. Yale, which has been to two of the last four NCAA Tournaments, lost to LSU in the first round this year.

During his senior year at Milton Academy in Massachusetts — where 2015-18 Notre Dame kicker and the school’s all-time leading scorer Justin Yoon also graduated — Ryan was a consensus four-star prospect who was ranked No. 79 nationally by Rivals. Current Notre Dame sophomores Nate Laszewski at forward (No. 56), and guards Robby Carmody (No. 91), Prentiss Hubb (No. 99) and Dane Goodwin (No. 110) also were ranked among the outlet’s top 150 prospects.